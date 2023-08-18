Ron Rivera named Sam Howell the Commanders’ starting quarterback Friday, officially giving him a title he’d all but received several months ago, when Washington appointed him the lead quarterback entering training camp.
“He’s basically met the challenge we talked about, and that was seeing the growth and improvement from OTAs and minicamp ... and then going into training camp and continuing to grow and show us what he’s capable of,” Rivera said before practice. “We’ve been very pleased with it, to the point where [Thursday] I decided to name him the starter.”
Rivera said early in the offseason that Howell and veteran Jacoby Brissett would compete for the starting job, which would have to be earned, not given. In other words: It was Howell’s to lose.
Howell took almost all of the first-team reps in camp, a clear indicator of the lack of a true competition. He offered no reason to believe Brissett was the better option and showed continued improvement throughout the offseason program and training camp.
“I’m always confident in my ability just to come out here and perform and do well for this football team,” Howell said. “... Every single day I’ve gotten better and more comfortable, and I feel like I’m in a really good place right now with the offense.”
In Washington’s preseason win against the Cleveland Browns, Howell started and played a little more than a quarter. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown, earning a 119.1 passer rating. He also took one sack and rushed for 8 yards.
Afterward, Rivera praised his decision-making and command of the offense.
“After the first practice against Baltimore, that was kind of the high-water mark for me in terms of having to see him show us that he is capable of doing the things that we need him to do,” Rivera said Friday. “It was a very good day. There were a lot of positive things that came out of it and watching the tape. ... I kept thinking to myself, ‘That’s what I wanted to see.’”
Players were off Thursday, but Rivera met with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard, and “we all agreed,” Rivera said. Then Rivera informed Howell and Brissett early Friday about the decision.
“I just feel confident enough and comfortable enough to say that Sam’s our guy,” Rivera said. “... There’s still more growth to go, and he’s going to continue to get better. We believe that.”
Rivera added: “I wanted to let Jacoby know that this wasn’t about what he didn’t do. This was about what Sam did.”
Washington’s decision to move forward with Howell early in the offseason garnered skeptics (and critics) because of his minimal experience. The fifth-round pick out of North Carolina played only one game as a rookie, against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception and logged an 83.0 passer rating in the win. He also rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown.
His play impressed enough that when Rivera interviewed offensive coordinator candidates early in the offseason, he informed them that Howell was the presumed starter heading into the offseason. In the draft, the Commanders declined to pick a quarterback. In free agency, they signed Brissett, who is known for his mentorship as a backup.
Throughout camp, Rivera has noted Howell’s quick decision-making at the line of scrimmage, his command in huddles, his mobility, his poise under pressure and his ability to “self-correct” when he makes a mistake.
“There were a couple of practices that we had that were exceptional — not just his, but the team and the way everybody seemed to get it,” Rivera said, noting that Howell still has plenty to improve.
Washington practiced Tuesday and Wednesday with the Baltimore Ravens at their facility in Owings Mills. The workouts were a mix of individual and team drills, some of which were not full speed. But they offered another test of Howell’s mettle under pressure.
“He handled it well, and he made some real good decisions,” Rivera said. “... When he went off platform, scrambled around a little bit, his eyes were downfield. He was able to find guys and make those kinds of throws and plays that you need to.”
Although Friday’s announcement formalized the Commanders’ decision, to players, it was already obvious. Rivera never even addressed the full team about his choice.
“It’s something that we all expected,” tight end Cole Turner said after practice Friday. Turner, who roomed with Howell on road trips last season, said he believes Howell “is the perfect guy for the job” because of his even-keeled demeanor under pressure. “Every single day he’s grown and gotten better and taken a little more command of the offense and become more of a leader,” Turner said.
Receiver Jahan Dotson said Howell has taken strides with the timing out of his throws, which is critical in an offense that requires the quarterback to time his dropbacks with his receivers’ routes. But the challenge for Howell was and still is tall as he transitions to his second offense and play-caller in as many seasons. Bieniemy’s West Coast system incorporates many principles Howell used and excelled at during his time at North Carolina, but it’s significantly more complex. The terminology alone is a sharp change, with play calls that can sometimes extend to 20 words or more.
The pressure is especially immense in Washington, where the team has cycled through 27 starting quarterbacks since 2000 and got new owners a month ago. Sustained success is paramount to a turnaround, and it starts with finding a reliable starter at quarterback.
Howell’s road to proving himself as the long-term answer started earlier in the summer and will continue Monday when the Commanders host the Ravens at FedEx Field in their second preseason game.
“It means a lot, of course, just to have this opportunity in front of me,” Howell said. “It means everything to me. But I think all of my work is ahead of me. I know this is only the beginning.”
