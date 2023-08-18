fbn-commanders-howell

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell completed 9 of 12 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in Washington’s preseason win over the Cleveland Browns.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

Ron Rivera named Sam Howell the Commanders’ starting quarterback Friday, officially giving him a title he’d all but received several months ago, when Washington appointed him the lead quarterback entering training camp.

“He’s basically met the challenge we talked about, and that was seeing the growth and improvement from OTAs and minicamp ... and then going into training camp and continuing to grow and show us what he’s capable of,” Rivera said before practice. “We’ve been very pleased with it, to the point where [Thursday] I decided to name him the starter.”

