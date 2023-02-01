MOBILE, Ala. — It was a surprisingly hot and sunny Tuesday at the University of South Alabama for the start of Senior Bowl week. Washington Commanders brass, minus coach Ron Rivera, was in town for the college showcase.

General Manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football player personnel Marty Hurney led the Commanders contingent, which included senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes, director of college personnel Tim Gribble, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and assistant defensive backs/nickelbacks coach Brent Vieselmeyer. Washington also has four assistants coaching: Jennifer King (running backs), Ryan Kerrigan (defensive line), Travelle Wharton (offensive line) and Todd Storm (special teams).

