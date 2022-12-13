When Jeimer Candelario was non-tendered by the Detroit Tigers last month, a handful of teams inquired about the 29-year-old third baseman. During a video call with reporters Tuesday, Candelario explained that the chance to play third base every day for the Washington Nationals appealed to him and ultimately led to him signing a one-year, $5 million deal.

The Nationals will head to spring training with Candelario and Carter Kieboom — a former top prospect coming off Tommy John surgery — competing for the third base job. But with Kieboom still recovering, Candelario has a chance to handle the majority of the duties at the hot corner. He sees the change of scenery as “a fresh start.”

