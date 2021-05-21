WASHINGTON — On the other side of the Washington Wizards’ rousing entry into the Eastern Conference playoffs, described as “one of the most beautiful things we’ve done all year” by Bradley Beal, stands a shot-blocking, trash-talking and anxiety-inducing headache named Joel Embiid.
As dominant as a true big man has been in the NBA over the last two decades, Embiid has toyed with Washington any time he’s been healthy enough to play. Over the years, the Wizards have offered the likes of Thomas Bryant, Marcin Gortat and Ian Mahinmi against Embiid, matchups that played out more like martyrdom. This season, the Philadelphia 76ers’ publicity team could cut Embiid’s highlight tape just using the three games he’s played against the Wizards: 30.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.
Before preparing to meet the MVP candidate again, Wizards coach Scott Brooks tried out a hopeful message of parity.
“He’s one of the best bigs, and he’s one of the best bigs in a long time. But hey, like I tell our guys, there’s no reason to fear anybody you play against,” Brooks said. “They put their socks on one sock at a time, just like us. Unless they do something different, putting both on at the same time — I don’t think so, that’s some tricky stuff there.”
Even more impressive than the ol’ two-sock trick would be the eighth-seeded Wizards pulling off the unthinkable: stopping Embiid and beating the top-seeded Sixers. They’ll try to do so with their new solution at center, premised on the belief that on this roster, three is greater than one.
If Embiid stayed up Thursday night to watch Washington embarrass the Indiana Pacers, 142-115, to earn the East’s final playoff berth, he would have noticed the work of the Wizards’ three centers. There was Alex Len, starting the game and frustrating Indiana’s two-time all-star Domantas Sabonis. There was Robin Lopez, making hook shots sexy again. And there was Daniel Gafford, handing out blocks like an Instagram model going through her DMs.
“The three centers, look what they did. They all chipped in. They all contributed,” Brooks said. “They don’t get a lot of credit, [but] they deserve a lot of credit because they get our guards open and our guards appreciate all three of them.”
As a trio, they produced 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting, plus 23 rebounds and seven blocks. Individually, Len’s stat line could not stack up to Sabonis’ 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, but his defensive work was immeasurable.
“I thought his minutes were critical and huge for our success,” Brooks said about Len. “Because he was guarding a guy that kind of had his way against us and he made him earn every bucket and he got him [into] some foul trouble.”
While Lopez may be quirky enough to appear on the jumbotron during a timeout bit, naming 24 Disney characters in 24 seconds, there was nothing silly about his grown-man game against Indiana. During Washington’s devastating 16-0 second quarter run, Lopez hit consecutive hook shots and only took a seat after making four of five attempts in the frame.
Still, among Washington’s new Big Three, Gafford — who had 15 points and 13 rebounds — might be the best center. And he only plays about 17 minutes a night.
While his output as a constant lob threat and rim protector may warrant more run, Gafford makes use of the time he does get. Against the Pacers, he needed less than 13 minutes in the first half to record five blocked shots. He was such a problem that at halftime, injured Pacers center Myles Turner walked off the court offering unsolicited advice to teammate Malcolm Brogdon on how not to get his layups snuffed out.
And on the other end, Gafford and his elastic arms cashed in on seemingly every lob thrown toward the rim.
“Either you step up and stop us,” Beal said of the Wizards’ guards, “or it’s going to be on top of your head with Gaf.”
Maybe Embiid was reclining in front of his television and scouting the Gafford-Len-Lopez trio. Or possibly he was too busy polishing his Big Energy gold-plated rope chain and not giving a single care about which center the Wizards plan to throw at him this time.
Gafford, a trade deadline acquisition, wasn’t around when the Wizards faced the Sixers on March 12. That night, Embiid walked to the jump-ball circle, saw Moritz Wagner as his opponent and promptly had a block, an offensive rebound putback and an and-one dunk in the first 2½ minutes.
No matter the name on the back of the red, white and blue jersey in front of him, Embiid has thrived against Washington, averaging 25.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 13 career matchups.
But Washington’s three meetings against Embiid and the Sixers this season had concluded before the Wizards salvaged their season — and before they formed their three-headed big man monster that now has its biggest task.
“It’s a great challenge for me and any other big on this team,” Gafford said. “We just got to come out and match his physicality. That’s the main thing. He’s going to talk a lot of trash, for sure. But Joel Embiid is one of the best bigs in this league, and we can’t come out thinking he’s just going to take it easy on us.”
