Jordan Addison will enter a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of speeding in a 55 mph zone in exchange for a reckless driving misdemeanor charge being dropped, according to a petition filed Wednesday with Minnesota District Court.

Addison, a Tuscarora High graduate and 2023 first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, was cited at 3:17 a.m. on July 20 for going 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul, Minnesota, while driving his 2021 Lamborghini Urus. He told the trooper that an emergency with his dog at home was the reason for his speeding.