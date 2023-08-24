Jordan Addison will enter a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of speeding in a 55 mph zone in exchange for a reckless driving misdemeanor charge being dropped, according to a petition filed Wednesday with Minnesota District Court.
Addison, a Tuscarora High graduate and 2023 first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, was cited at 3:17 a.m. on July 20 for going 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul, Minnesota, while driving his 2021 Lamborghini Urus. He told the trooper that an emergency with his dog at home was the reason for his speeding.
Per the sentencing agreement detailed in the petition, Addison’s guilty plea means the count of speeding would be reduced from a misdemeanor to a petty misdemeanor and the count of reckless driving, a misdemeanor, would be dismissed. He will pay fines and fees totaling $686.
In Minnesota, the maximum punishment for a misdemeanor is 90 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.
The Star Tribune reported Thursday that Assistant City Attorney Steven Heng said Addison will also have his license revoked for six months for speeding over 100 mph.
Addison, 21, will officially enter his plea through his attorney, who will present the agreement to District Court Judge Maria S. Mitchell for consideration on Sept. 19 at his arraignment. Addison will not appear in court, according to the petition.
“I used poor judgment, and I made a really poor decision that I’ll definitely learn from,” Addison said six days after the incident.
It was a rocky off-the-field start to Addison’s professional football career, though it is not known if the Vikings punished the rookie wide receiver.
Addison, who starred in college at Pitt and Southern Cal, began his first training camp about a week later. He immediately began to impress despite missing the team’s summer organized team activities with an injury suffered during rookie minicamp shortly after the draft.
He’s in competition with veteran K.J. Osborn for Minnesota’s No. 2 wide receiver job behind superstar Justin Jefferson.
In Addison’s first preseason action on Aug. 10 in Seattle, he had one catch for 22 yards — sliding and reaching back for a difficult snag over the middle — in three targets.
He also made a toe-dragging sideline grab while falling out of bounds that was ruled incomplete, though TV replays showed it would have been overturned if Minnesota had challenged the call.
He missed the Vikings’ second preseason game, at home Saturday against Tennessee, while in concussion protocol from something that happened at practice last week.
He returned as a full practice participant this week, as the Vikings have gone against the Arizona Cardinals in joint sessions ahead of their final preseason game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
With Wednesday’s filing, Addison appears to be moving past his speeding incident and toward a regular role in the Vikings’ offense.