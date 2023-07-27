The first court date has been set for Jordan Addison, the Tuscarora High graduate and Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick cited last week for reckless driving and speeding after an early morning traffic stop in Minnesota.
Addison, 21, is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 19 in Minnesota District Court, according to a notice of appearance filed Wednesday.
Driving a 2021 Lamborghini Urus, Addison was caught going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone at 3:15 a.m. on I-94, according to police. He was detained for speeding and exiting his car on his own accord during the stop.
Reckless driving is a misdemeanor. In Minnesota, the maximum punishment for a misdemeanor is 90 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.
Under Minnesota law, driving at least 31 mph higher than the speed limit is subject to a $150 fine, plus $150 speeding surcharge and $75 general surcharge, for a total of $375.
Car and Driver magazine says a 2021 Lamborghini Urus SUV, with a 641-horsepower engine, has an estimated top speed of 190 mph and a starting price of about $222,000.
At the arraignment, Addison will be informed of the charges and his opportunity to enter a plea or to set a date for his entry of a plea. The court will also determine any conditions of his release.
The notice said a failure to appear by Addison could result in a warrant for his arrest.
Addison’s attorney, Timothy Younger, declined to comment Thursday.
The date of the arraignment is in the middle of weeks 2 and 3 of the NFL season. Addison, the 23rd pick in this year’s draft, is expected to play a significant role as a wide receiver in the Vikings offense.
He started his first training camp with the team this week, but before his first practice Wednesday, he would not elaborate on the case, citing the ongoing legal process. Neither Addison nor Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah commented on whether the team punished the rookie.
Addison reiterated the apologetic statement he released late last week. The citation filed Monday said he told the state trooper that he was going 85 mph over the speed limit due to an emergency with his dog at his home.
“I used poor judgment, and I made a really poor decision that I’ll definitely learn from,” Addison said Wednesday.
In May, the former Pitt and Southern Cal star signed a four-year, $13.73 million contract. He was the first player from Frederick County to be drafted in the first round in 50 years.
(6) comments
Give me one good reason why he had to have been doing 140 MPH in a 55 zone. My guess is he is a kid, just signed to a major league football team, got a massive signing bonus, spent it on a 2021 Lamborghini, and was playing with it. Totally irresponsible behavior.
He really needs to hire a financial adviser.
Like you’ve never done anything irresponsible…also you sound a tad jelly…of a kid in a Lamborghini.
He is living the life.
He may not be for long if he keeps this type of behavior up.
There are different levels of irresponsibility, Snowy, ranging from negligible to reckless and dangerous. I have never done anything to this degree. And I am also not "a tad 'jelly'…of a kid in a Lamborghini." Nice try, though.
