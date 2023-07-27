Vikings Addison Football

Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison was cited for speeding and reckless driving after police stopped him for going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone last Thursday.

 Associated Press file photo

The first court date has been set for Jordan Addison, the Tuscarora High graduate and Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick cited last week for reckless driving and speeding after an early morning traffic stop in Minnesota.

Addison, 21, is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 19 in Minnesota District Court, according to a notice of appearance filed Wednesday.

(6) comments

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

Give me one good reason why he had to have been doing 140 MPH in a 55 zone. My guess is he is a kid, just signed to a major league football team, got a massive signing bonus, spent it on a 2021 Lamborghini, and was playing with it. Totally irresponsible behavior.

wran

He really needs to hire a financial adviser.

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

Like you’ve never done anything irresponsible…also you sound a tad jelly…of a kid in a Lamborghini.

threecents
threecents

He is living the life.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

He may not be for long if he keeps this type of behavior up.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

There are different levels of irresponsibility, Snowy, ranging from negligible to reckless and dangerous. I have never done anything to this degree. And I am also not "a tad 'jelly'…of a kid in a Lamborghini." Nice try, though.

