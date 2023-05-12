Commanders Sale Football
Josh Harris, the face of the group poised to buy the Commanders, grew up in Chevy Chase, Maryland, cheering for Washington sports teams.

 Associated Press file photo

The group led by Josh Harris has completed a signed agreement to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder. The agreement gives Harris and his investors a 90-day exclusivity window to attempt to have the $6.05 billion deal approved by the NFL finance committee and ratified by the league's team owners.

The two sides jointly announced they have "entered into a purchase and sale agreement." A person familiar with the deal confirmed that the agreement is signed and exclusive.

