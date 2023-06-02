Commanders Sale Football

FILE — Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team’s practice facility in Camden, N.J., Tuesday, May 14, 2019. A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder for a North American professional sports team record $6 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, April 13, 2023, because the deal had not been announced.

Josh Harris is scheduled to meet next week with the NFL finance committee, and he has given assurances that he will make the necessary adjustments to his $6.05 billion deal for the Washington Commanders to secure the approval of the league’s franchise owners, two people familiar with the NFL’s inner workings and the sale process said.

Those assurances by Harris have buoyed optimism that Harris’ record-setting purchase of the Commanders from owner Daniel Snyder will be recommended by the finance committee and ratified by the owners in the coming weeks, according to those people.

