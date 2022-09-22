FBN-COMMANDERS-CURL

Commanders safety Kam Curl sits out with an injury during Washington’s defeat of the Jaguars in Week 1.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell.

Before the first two Washington Commanders games this year, safety Kam Curl stood on the sideline during warm-ups while pads popped, seats filled and senses heightened. The electric atmosphere makes football one of his favorite things in the world.

But for the first time in his life, he said, injuries have forced him to sit out. Instead of pads, he has worn a sweatshirt, sweatpants and a cast on his right thumb, which supports the ligament he tore during the preseason. He has hated it.

