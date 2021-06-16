The Keys earned their second victory of the season with a 6-4 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Wednesday night.
Kevin Jimenez, Paul Komistek and Max Ryerson each drove in runs for the Keys (2-14-2) with hits.
Starting pitcher Peyton Zabel allowed three runs on seven hits over four innings, while Anthony Defrancesco pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out two, to earn his first save of the season.
