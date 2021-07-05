It was a day of season bests Monday as the Frederick Keys produced them with hits (15), doubles (four) and consecutive victories (three) as they defeated the Williamsport Crosscutters 11-4 in MLB Draft League action at Nymeo Field.
Frederick’s Kevin Jimenez, of New Mexico State, and Zac Fascia, of Purdue, each collected three hits, something that hasn’t been done since Alex Ulloa’s three-hit game on May 29.
Fascia’s two-run double put Frederick up 2-0 in the first inning. In the second, Zach Dezenzo (Ohio State) had a base-clearing double followed by another RBI single from Fascia for a 6-0 advantage. All of that came after the Keys started the inning with two consecutive strikeouts.
The Keys again sent nine to the plate in the fourth, this time sparked by a double from Mason Auer, to extend their lead to 10-3.
Frederick’s bullpen was flawless after Adam McKillican worked 3 2-3 innings in his first start. Jack Enger and Brodie Cooper Vassalakis didn’t allow a hit and retired 11 in a row from the fourth through eighth innings. The streak included three 1-2-3 innings. Nick Stewart pitched a perfect ninth to close out the game.
The Keys are back in action Tuesday to begin a three-game series with the West Virginia Black Bears.
The first half of the season comes to a close Thursday ahead of the three-day MLB draft, which begins Sunday. After Thursday, the Keys won’t play again until July 15 in Williamsport.
