The Frederick Keys concluded their first season in the Major League Baseball Draft League with a 7-4 victory over the Trenton Thunder on Friday night at Nymeo Field.
The Keys finished the season with a 18-32-6 record, which was the worst record in the six-team league by a sizable margin.
Trenton finished with 30 wins, which was tied for the most in the league with the West Virginia Black Bears.
Third baseman Tremaine Spears fueled the winning finale for the Keys with three hits, including a triple, a home run and four RBIs. His triple provided a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth.
Designated hitter Austin Meyer drove in a pair of runs for Frederick with two singles.
