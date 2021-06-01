The Frederick Keys remained the only winless team in the new six-team MLB Draft League, falling to the State College Spikes 3-1 on Tuesday night in Pennsylvania.
The Keys managed just four hits and fell to 0-6-1 this season. They dropped both of their games to State College, which was winless heading into the series.
Frederick scored its lone run in the sixth inning, snapping a 20-inning scoreless streak in the process. Dominique Collie singled and later scored on a throwing error.
Both teams struck out 13 times.
The Keys return home at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to take on Mahoning Valley, which won a pair of games against Frederick last week in Niles, Ohio.
