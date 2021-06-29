The visiting Frederick Keys lost the series opener to the West Virginia Black Bears by a final score of 14-4 Tuesday night.
The Black Bears homered four times in the contest, including twice in the 4th inning. That was after they sent 13 batters to the plate and scored nine runs in the third inning to erase a 3-1 lead for the Keys.
West Virginia's Garrett Spain drove the first pitch of the game from Keys starter Kamron Fields over the wall in right field.
The loss was the fifth straight for the Keys, who dropped to 5-22-2 for the season.
Paul Komistek drove in a pair of runs for Frederick in the loss.
