The Frederick Keys are still searching for their first win of the season after losing 4-0 to the previously winless State College Spikes at Medlar Field on Monday.
Frederick fell to 0-5-1 in the MLB Draft League. State College improved to 1-4.
On a day when the visiting Keys got blanked, they got off to a promising start. Frederick’s Kameron Wells led off the game with single and stole second base. But Wells was stranded after State College starter Joe Micelli got two strikeouts and a ground out to the third baseman.
Spikes relievers Drew Janssen, Chris Benavides, Drew Garrett and Jack Goonan teamed up with Micelli for the shutout. They combined to strike out 14 batters.
The Spikes got all the offense they needed in the bottom of the first inning, when they scored two runs, and they added single runs in the third and fourth innings.
Frederick starter Will Stevens worked 3 2-3 innings, giving up four earned runs on four hits with six strikeouts and four walks. Ronan Kopp threw 2 1-2 innings of scoreless relief, striking out six, walking three and giving up one hit. Shane Barringer worked the final two innings, giving up one hit, striking out four and walking none.
Frederick finished with six hits. Kordell Brown and Hector Nieves Santana each had two hits. Brown and Anthony Herron Jr. both doubled.
The Keys play State College again today and then have a five-game homestand, which starts with Wednesday’s game against Mahoning Valley.
