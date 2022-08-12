With the game tied in the top of the eighth, Mahoning Valley got a pair of bases loaded walks in a three-run rally that lifted the Scrappers to a 7-4 win over the Frederick Keys at Nymeo Field on Friday.
Keys reliever Conner Woods took the loss, giving up three earned runs in one inning of work.
