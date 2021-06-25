Needing a little offense to support a pitching staff under siege, the Frederick Keys could not provide it Friday night.
The Keys could barely muster a spark with the bats, scattering just four hits in a 5-1 loss to the Trenton Thunder at Nymeo Field.
There had not been many quiet nights for the Keys bats lately, as they had homered 10 times over the last week, including at least one in six straight games. But they definitely struggled to put barrel on ball Friday.
Their lone run was scored on a wild pitch with one out in the seventh inning, allowing Mason Auer to score from third base. Auer began the inning with a walk. He stole second and then advanced to third on a fly ball to deep right field by Paul Komistek.
The loss dropped the Keys to 5-19-2, which is easily the worst record in the Major League Baseball Draft League. The five other teams all have at least 11 wins.
It also spoiled a Houdini-esque performance by the Keys pitching staff, which spent the night escaping jams in virtually every inning.
The Thunder (13-8-2) left 15 runners on base. They loaded the bases in the second, third and seventh innings and had no runs to show for it.
They scored a run in the first inning on a passed ball, and then got another in the second, prior to the bases being loaded, on a leadoff home run by No. 6 hitter Adan Fernandez.
Yet, despite leaving runners on base in all but two innings, Trenton had enough for its third straight win and stayed within striking distance of first place. The Thunder began the night a game and a half behind first-place Mahoning Valley.
Dylan Heid, a standout right-handed pitcher for Division II Pitt-Johnstown, turned in four dominant innings for Trenton, facing the minimum number of batters (12).
With his fastball velocity hovering in the low-90s, Heid struck out six Keys. He allowed only two hits and walked none.
On the other hand, Keys starter Ronan Kopp struggled with his command. He allowed one earned run on five hits and walked four over three innings. It was his third start of the season after reporting to the team from South Mountain Community College in Phoenix.
Kopp is a 6-foot-7, 250-pound lefty and one of the top draft prospects on the team. At 18 years old, he is easily the Keys' youngest player.
His fastball consistently clocked in the low-to-mid 90s Friday, reaching as high as 97 miles per hour. He got himself into and worked himself out of jams in the second and third innings before departing.
Trenton finished with 12 hits. The Thunder broke the game open with a three-run ninth inning. Jared Gillen provided the big blow in the final frame with a two-run, stand-up triple.
