The Frederick Keys entered Wednesday in Trenton, New Jersey, with two chances to notch their first win of the season.
But they came out of the doubleheader still winless, after getting no-hit in the first game, then surrendering a late run in the second game that produced a tie at Sonny Pittaro Field on the campus of Rider University.
The Keys are 0-11-2 so far in their first year as a member of the MLB Draft League for draft-eligible college juniors and seniors. It’s the worst start in franchise history, dating back to 1989.
In the opener, Trenton starter JP Williams (four innings) and relievers Joe Sprake (one inning) and Logan VanWey (one inning) allowed just five Frederick base runners — a hit by pitch and four walks — over seven innings in a 4-0 victory.
It was the first time the Keys had been no-hit since July 17, 2013 — though that’s when Frederick was a Class A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, then playing in the Carolina League.
Dwayne Marshall took the loss for Frederick, allowing three runs on five hits in four innings. He struck out four and walked three.
In Game 2, the Keys ended a hitless streak of 14 1-3 innings when Max Ryerson doubled in the fifth.
Trailing 1-0 in the top of the sixth, the Keys broke through for two runs to take the lead. Newcomer Zac Fascia, from Purdue University, mashed a two-run double to left.
Six outs from their first win of the season, Frederick gave up the tying run in the bottom of the sixth when Carlos Pena reached on an error then worked his way around the bases to score on a fielder’s choice.
The Keys end the three-game series against the Trenton Thunder at 1 p.m. Thursday. Frederick returns home Friday for a weekend series against Mahoning Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.