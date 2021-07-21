The Frederick Keys rolled past the West Virginia Black Bears 10-1 Wednesday night at Nymeo Field for their seventh win in their last eight games.
Every Key in the lineup had at least one hit except for leadoff man Haven Mangrum. All but three players drove in a run.
Tremaine Spears, Gregory Ozuna, Michael Wein and Joel Ortega each had two hits for the Keys. Spears drove in a team-high three runs.
Of the Keys’ 12 hits, Ortega had the only extra-base hits with a pair of doubles.
Starting pitcher Evan Taylor allowed an earned run and four hits over five innings. He struck out eight.
Relievers Tyler Laux and L.J. Diaz combined to allow only one hit over the final four innings.
