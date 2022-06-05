The Frederick Keys took three games out of four this weekend from the Trenton Thunder, the defending MLB Draft League champion, winning 12-11 on Sunday afternoon at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.
Hunter Jump hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat as a Frederick Key, part of a 2-for-5 day for the center fielder.
Kendal Ewell continued his great start at the plate, notching his fourth and fifth extra-base hits on the summer with a double and triple.
Four Keys hitters collected two or more RBI today. David Castillo drove in three while Carlos Guzman, Dylan Hoy and Jump all drove in two apiece.
The Keys at one point held a 12-5 heading into the sixth and the Thunder managed to trim the lead all the way down to one. Keys pitching managed to keep Trenton’s offense to just 5-for-20 with runners in scoring position and it stranded 13 runners on base.
Right-hander Zach Fruit got the starting nod for the Keys and pitched 4.0 innings, allowing seven hits, five runs (only two earned), with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Left-hander Angelo Tonas picked up his second consecutive save in as many days in the ninth.
Frederick will hit the road for the first time on Tuesday for a three-game series at West Virginia. First pitch for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 7:05 pm at Monongalia County Ballpark.
