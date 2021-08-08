The host Trenton Thunder scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to tie the Frederick Keys, and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.
Michael Wein homered in the first inning to give the Keys a 1-0 lead, and Aaron Straker drove in a run with a fielders choice to put Frederick ahead 2-0 in the fifth.
Frederick starter Jonathan Pintaro worked four scoreless inniings, giving up one hit, striking out six and walking three.
Pintaro and Tremaine Spears each had two hits for Frederick.
