Once there is clarity about the 2020 season, Keys' season-ticket holders will have the option of receiving a refund or applying a credit to next season for games canceled by the coronavirus, according to Ken Young, the team's principal owner.
If there is a shortened season this year, season-ticket holders can receive a partial refund or roll a partial credit into next season, according to Young.
"Anyone who wants credit or a refund for scheduled games that were canceled will have the opportunity to do one or the other," he said.
