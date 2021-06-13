Following their first victory of the season Saturday, the Keys fell to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 9-4 Sunday at Nymeo Field.

Ronan Kopp, an 18-year-old draft prospect, made his first start for the Keys and struck out nine over 3 2/3 innings. Mahoning Valley scored all of its runs after he departed the game.

Zac Fascia had an RBI single for the Keys (1-13-2), who wrapped up their season-series with Mahoning Valley. The Scrappers won five of the six games.

On Saturday night at Nymeo Field, the Keys posted seasons highs for hits (12) and runs in a 9-7 victory over Mahoning Valley. It marked their first win since Aug. 28, 2019.

Luis Guerrero pitched three hitless innings for the Keys, allowing just one earned run on three walks.

