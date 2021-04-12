The Frederick Keys announced the promotion of Andrew Klein to general manager on Monday.
Formerly the Keys’ assistant GM for sales, Klein will take over for the departing Dave Ziedelis.
“It’s extremely special,” said Klein, who joined Frederick in 2017. “This is something that I’ve worked towards throughout my entire career. Having been in Frederick for the last half of a decade, I know that this is a high-quality organization and how much the community supports the Keys.”
Klein has spent every season in professional baseball since his graduation from Florida State in 2010, including three seasons as an account executive for the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, before joining the Keys.
Klein takes over for Ziedelis in Frederick during a time of transition for the team. No longer the high-Class A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles after the minor league baseball restructure, the Keys are set to be inaugural members of the MLB Draft League. The six-team league, which opens next month, will feature prospects from across the country who hope to be selected in the MLB draft.
The Keys have not taken the field since 2019 after the entire 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our goals with the Keys are going to be ensuring that a pillar of the community returns to our fans and our partners,” Klein said. “Our focus coming out of the past year has been and will remain giving our fans and our partners the best quality, top tier, family friendly entertainment we can.”
Ziedelis leaves the Keys after more than 16 years to become the executive director of Visit Frederick, the tourism council of Frederick County.
“I’m very pleased that Andrew was selected to be my replacement,” Ziedelis said. “It is a well-deserved promotion. Andrew has earned it and he will do a fantastic job.”
Frederick begins its 68-game season in Trenton on May 24, with opening night at Nymeo Field slated for May 26.
