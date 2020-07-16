Branden Kline joined the Baltimore Orioles’ Double-A alternate camp in Bowie on Wednesday, according to published reports.
The Thomas Johnson High School graduate had been working out with the Orioles at Camden Yards as part of the team’s 60-man player pool.
The team does have the option of recalling players from the alternate camp over the course of the upcoming 60-game season.
Kline appeared in 34 games for the Orioles last season as a right-handed relief pitcher.
After making his major-league debut April 20, he went 1-4 with a 5.93 ERA over 41 innings.
