The last quarterback to start for Ron Rivera’s Carolina Panthers is building a case to be the first to start for Ron Rivera’s Washington Redskins. Kyle Allen has been training in Southern California for the past two months, when he at first focused on winning the Panthers’ starting job. But two weeks after inking a new one-year deal to stay in Carolina, he was traded to Washington.
“Kind of random,” Allen said during a conference call with reporters Tuesday. “I didn’t really expect to get traded. ... Interesting experience. But just talking to coaches, talking to Ron, I think the expectation is to come in and compete for the [starting] job. I think that it’s an awesome opportunity.”
The Redskins’ quarterback strategy seems to be this: Bet long-term on Dwayne Haskins, last year’s 15th overall pick, and stash Allen as an insurance policy. It’s a pertinent plan especially now, given that the novel coronavirus outbreak is threatening to curtail NFL teams’ offseason activities. If Haskins is affected by the limited amount of time to learn a new offense, Allen’s familiarity with the system and new offensive coordinator Scott Turner can provide a smooth transition.
The Redskins have confidence in Allen because he filled a similar void last season. When the Panthers’ star quarterback, Cam Newton, got hurt, Allen started 12 games, completing 62.1 percent of his passes for 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Redskins flustered the second-year signal-caller during their 29-21 victory in Week 13, which turned out to be Rivera’s last game with the Panthers.
When describing the culture Rivera will bring to the Redskins, Allen thought back to the moment Rivera told his team he had been fired.
“There was not a dry eye in the room,” Allen said. “Everyone had a ton of respect for him. He built that culture. ... [In Washington], there’s going to be a mutual respect between all the players and the coaches.”
Thomas Davis, a veteran linebacker signed this offseason, echoed those sentiments during his own introductory conference call. He will, in a way, play a similar role to Allen as a fellow former Panther tasked with helping his new teammates learn the system. He understands his role will be to provide veteran leadership, and he believes that will be half the battle.
“There are great players on this team,” he said, adding they just needed to be better coached to reach their potential.
For Allen, the competition is nothing new. He’s been in uncertain quarterback situations since college. At Texas A&M, he went in and out of the starting role his first two seasons, including one awkward battle with current Arizona Cardinals starter Kyler Murray, last year’s first overall NFL draft pick. Allen doesn’t know Haskins beyond the handshake they shared after last year’s Redskins win, but he brushed off the idea it might be awkward to get to know each other while competing. They have texted since he joined the Redskins, he said, and understand that this is a business.
The new quarterback framed his experience as a positive. Turner’s system is based on concepts his father, Norv Turner, used over his NFL career, which included a seven-year stint as the Redskins’ head coach, so the calls are long and complicated. There are “tons” of formations and concepts and plays. Allen inhaled the scheme when he got to the Panthers — saying plays in front of the mirror, going over them every night, repeating them anytime, anywhere — and he didn’t feel confident in his ability to run the offense for four to six weeks.
“The continuity with the system is huge for me, and I think it’s going to be big for the team, too,” he said. “If we don’t have a lot of [organized team activities] or don’t have OTAs at all, it gives at least someone on the team a chance with experience in the system to be able to teach it to the other guys and the offense.”
Allen doesn’t know most of his teammates. He doesn’t have a team-issued iPad yet, so he hasn’t been able to watch Redskins film, and he didn’t know his new receivers except for “breakout star” Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims. He has been honing his own game in Orange County, California, since Feb. 1, with a crew including New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.
This is Allen’s usual offseason program. Coronavirus has minimally affected his training, other than finding a local home gym when their regular one closed down. It has left him in a routine of waking up at around 9 a.m., training until 1 p.m. and, if there’s no late film-night study, filling the time. He and Darnold have played cards, watched movies and poured time into the new Call of Duty video game.
“It’s pretty boring right now, I’m going to be honest with you,” Allen said Tuesday afternoon, after finishing a workout. He sighed, seemingly thinking about how time is all running together. “We’ve got the rest of the day with absolutely nothing to do.”
