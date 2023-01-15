Kyle Kuzma sat in a knobbly, cropped black sweater after the game — the sartorial opposite of the oversized pink number memorialized on his bobblehead. That figurine happened to be the fan giveaway Friday, the same night he had a season-high scoring performance in the Washington Wizards’ loss to the New York Knicks.

Kuzma swore he wasn’t being purposefully subversive. It was one of the rare nights when he simply picked a sweater he liked rather than painstakingly plan his outfit. He wasn’t in front of reporters to talk about clothes, but he did have thoughts on his growth with the Wizards.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription