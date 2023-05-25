fbn-commanders
Buy Now

Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches the offense during OTAs Wednesday.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

It didn’t sound like it was only the second day of organized team activities for the Washington Commanders. For the better part of two hours Wednesday, Eric Bieniemy delivered a steady stream of loud, exacting directives.

Frustrated by his unit’s pace after one play, Washington’s new offensive coordinator hollered, “We have X amount of time to get this [stuff] right, so get in the huddle, and let’s go!”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription