Linganore High School graduate Rob Havenstein’s ability to bounce back from a knee injury didn’t go unnoticed by his Los Angeles Rams teammates.
Rams players voted the offensive lineman as the team’s recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, which is given to a player who is a role model of inspiration, sportsmanship, and courage.
Havenstein, a right tackle, missed the final seven games of the 2019 season because of the knee injury. But this year, the sixth-year pro started every game for the Rams.
While he remained a mainstay in the lineup, Havenstein wasn’t injury-free in 2020 — few players are during the course of a season. For instance, he reportedly dealt with a neck injury heading into Week 16 but didn’t let that issue prevent him from starting against the Seahawks.
This honor is unique because recipients are selected solely by a vote of their teammates, according the website edblock.org.
“The Ed Block Courage Award recipient symbolizes professionalism, great strength and dedication,” a statement on the website reads. “He is also a community role model.
“With this honor, he enters into an association which contrasts his fierce profession by becoming a major component of the Courage House National Support Network for Kids,” the statement reads. “He becomes an Ambassador of Courage for victims of abuse, violence and neglect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.