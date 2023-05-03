Linganore graduate Ryan Cole will make his first start on the PGA Tour this week at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.
A Mount Airy native and two time News-Post Player of the Year, Cole shot a bogey-free 65 during Monday’s qualifier to earn one of four available spots for the Tour stop at Quail Hollow Country Club.
He will be the first Frederick County player to appear on the PGA Tour since Frederick High alum and longtime professional Donnie Hammond in 2009.
Cole, who turned pro in 2017, is in his fourth year on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica circuit, on which he has three top 10 finishes, five in the top 25 and won more than $28,000 in prize money.
He started the 2023 golf season by finishing three over par, which put him tied for 57th, at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires in early December.
Cole’s most notable victories were winning the Maryland Open in 2017 and ‘18 at Fountainhead Country Club in Hagerstown and Worthington Manor Golf Course in Urbana, respectively.
The Wells Fargo Championship is a high-profile event on the PGA Tour. This year’s field includes eight of the top 10 players in the world, including world No. 3 Rory McIlroy.
Television coverage for the tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday on Golf Channel. It will be carried over the weekend by Golf Channel and CBS.
Cole, a James Madison alum who rewrote the Dukes’ golf record book, is scheduled to begin his first round at 2:22 p.m. Thursday. It is the latest first-round tee time of the day.
