Ryan Cole, a former Linganore standout, has been a professional golfer since 2017.

Linganore graduate Ryan Cole will make his first start on the PGA Tour this week at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A Mount Airy native and two time News-Post Player of the Year, Cole shot a bogey-free 65 during Monday’s qualifier to earn one of four available spots for the Tour stop at Quail Hollow Country Club.

