Devar Ferhadi finds himself at a juncture of his professional boxing career where fights aren’t going to be easy.
This one, as he described it, was a hassle.
Ferhadi, a 26-year-old Tuscarora High alum, was in the ring at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday with an opponent, Blake Mansfield, who seemed intent on frustrating him not necessarily with his punches but with strategic movement that kept him out of Ferhadi’s strike zone.
As Ferhadi and trainer Jason Boyer saw it, Mansfield’s goal was to get Ferhadi into the later rounds by scooting around the ropes, keeping his guard up before, perhaps, unleashing in the later rounds.
“I think this guy is trying to take you deep. ... Don’t overcommit,” Boyer directed his fighter once Mansfield’s plan was evident.
This was, after all, Ferhadi’s first fight in about a year and a half. The Kurdish American had busied himself over the past few years primarily with completing work for his bachelor’s degree at Hawler Medical University in Erbil, Iraq. After graduating last year, he’s rededicated himself to boxing in hopes of advancing his unbeaten record and figuring out exactly who he can be in this sport.
But Mansfield didn’t appear too willing to go along with that during their super middleweight encounter.
“It was a little frustrating, but mainly not because he wouldn’t engage me,” Ferhadi said Tuesday, three days after winning a unanimous decision over Mansfield to improve to 9-0. “It was just because he was a little awkward with his timing and he was looking for the right time to line certain shots.
“What’s more frustrating is putting on enough offense to put on a show and continue dominating the fight versus knowing when to pull back to conserve energy or to avoid the little flurries he would have.”
Mansfield’s goal, seemingly, was to test Ferhadi’s endurance and constitution by eliminating the opportunities that presented themselves so often to Ferhadi as he piled up eight straight wins and seven knockouts while slowly building his professional portfolio since 2012.
In any event, Ferhadi got what he wanted. Which was, one, a fight with a seasoned, serious opponent (Mansfield, who has fought at light heavyweight, is now 7-4-1), two, a chance to test his boxing IQ as he jumps into a deeper end of the sport and, three, a victory.
Ferhadi put together a convincing effort, going eight rounds for the first time in is pro career. He won 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 on the judges’ cards.
After Mansfield did his best to avoid dangerous flurries with Ferhadi for most of the fight, he became more active, Ferhadi said, in the sixth round.
“Maybe there were two rounds where he had a little success and landed some shots, but other than that it was mainly keeping him at bay and trying to hit him as hard as possible,” Ferhadi said. “It really messes up your arms when you’re doing that for over 20 minutes.”
Ferhadi’s striking options were limited by Mansfield’s defenses and a strained muscle in his arm, suffered at some point during the fisticuffs.
“Devar was just teeing off,” Boyer said. “And [Mansfield is] a big, strong guy. Sometimes, punchers like Devar, when you can generate that kind of power, and you’re doing it over and over again, sometimes your own body can’t handle the power you’re delivering, which I think was the case [with the injury].”
Ferhadi took all of it as another chapter in his education, knowing he’ll need more experiences like this if he expects to continue rising. According to Boyer, promotor Marshall Kauffman was impressed by Ferhadi, who won the matinee main event of a King’s Promotions doubleheader Saturday.
“A lot of tough questions were answered,” Boyer said. “At the end of the fight, Marshall said, ‘That experience is something that money can’t even buy.’”
Ferhadi has already nitpicked tape of the fight, and he wishes he could’ve registered another knockout. But he was pleased with how he avoided fatiguing once Mansfield launched his late offense, how he stayed “acutely observant” of every situation and never got into trouble.
“Which really means,” he said, “being comfortable enough in the ring in the moment to manifest a plan or combination or anything of the sort and be able to execute it when the lights are on.”
