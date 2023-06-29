It took Josh Jackson six hours to get up to Ontario, Canada, last week for a mixed martial arts fight that would end a frustrating eight-month drought.

The local brawler’s bruising business was completed in some 30 seconds Friday. And not an hour later, he was watching a full replay of himself, courtesy of the UFC Fight Pass streaming service where he had appeared live from the Niagara Falls Convention Centre.

