FOOTBALL
Oakdale 22, Milford Mill 21
Quarterback Evan Austin scored on a keeper with 1 minute, 7 seconds to go, then Oakdale’s 2-point conversion grab by Hunter Thompson put it in front, and the Bears held on for a big win to start the season over last year’s Class 2A state champ Friday in Baltimore.
Austin also had a 75-yard TD run in the first half. Oakdale’s first touchdown came on a 60-yard interception return by Brayden DeWaal.
Dom Nichols had a fumble recovery and a win-sealing sack.
Milford Mill scored for a 21-14 lead with 5:15 left in the game before Oakdale’s game-winning drive, which included a double pass from Alex Rodriguez to Graiden McClain.
Linganore 40, Wicomico 0
Ethan Arneson scored a trio of touchdowns as the Lancers cruised to victory in their opener in Salisbury.
Arneson scored on runs of 5, 9 and 13 yards.
Linganore quarterback Christian Petruzello had a 3-yard TD run, while Mason Farster scored on a 12-yard scamper. Brian Blum kicked a 27-yard field goal and four extra points. Shawn Pelovitz tossed a 2-point conversion pass to Zach Bieritz.
Brunswick 39, Rock Ridge 0
Ethan Houck tossed three touchdown passes, including two to Payton Dean, as the Railroaders got off to a hot start with the shutout in Virginia.
Brunswick’s Ben Wells ran for three touchdowns. Mark Cooke added a scoring catch. Michael Anderson had a 2-point conversion. Sam Verosto kicked a field goala and four extra points
On defense, Barima Baffoe had an interception.
Walkersville 34, Liberty 14
Da’Marques Ross paced Walkersville in its season-opening road win, rushing for 179 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
Mason Clark rushed for a pair of TDs, while Jordan Bennett ran for 79 yards and another score.
Wyatt Gearhart had a pick-six, while Patrick Word also had an interception.
Tristano Menconi added three catches for 83 yards.
Boys' Latin 42, St. John's Catholic Prep 0
The Vikings were blanked in their opener.
BOYS SOCCER
Man. Valley 6, Middletown 0
Knights goalkeeper Gary Wright made four saves in the season-opening defeat.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Mount St. Mary’s 2, Hampton 1
Luisangely Navas scored the game-winning goal in the 58th minute to lead the Mountaineers to their first win of the season on Senior Day at Waldron Family Stadium on Friday. Taylor Carter added her first goal as a Mountaineer in the 45th minute to pace the Mountaineers.
The Mount (1-3-1) controlled play in the second half, generating a 14-4 shot advantage.
Senior Arden Lembryk started in goal for the Mount, making three saves while allowing a goal in 45 minutes of action. Graduate student Klil Keshwar played the second half, making one save.
