Girls Soccer
Brunswick 3, Williamsport 0
Layke Jensen had a pair of goals and Atiya Jackson added a goal for the Railroaders, who will host Smithsburg in a Class 1A regional final on Tuesday.
Brylie Jensen, Leah Cook, and Ryley Backer all had an assist for Brunswick.
Northwest 3, Urbana 2
No details were provided.
Boys Soccer
Middletown 3, Oakland Mills 0
The top-seeded Knights (12-3) advanced to Tuesday’s Class 2A West regional final and will host second-seeded Glenelg.
Ashton Smith scored a pair of goals in the victory over Oakland Mills. Omar Aguilar had one goal and one assist.
Peyton Hollis had one assist. Goalkeeper JV Schooler made one save for the shutout.
Tuscarora 6, Frederick 1
The top-seeded Titans advanced to Tuesday night’s Class 3A regional final, and will host Oakdale, which beat Linganore 2-1.
No other details were provided.
Zander Templeton scored an unassisted goal for Frederick.
Brunswick 5, Williamsport 0
The top-seeded Railroaders advanced to Tuesday’s Class 1A regional final and will host second-seeded Clear Spring.
No other details were provided.
Men’s Soccer
Iona 3, Mount St. Mary’s 0
The Mountaineers closed out the home portion of their schedule with the loss.
With one match to play, a spot in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Championship is not completely ruled out, but the Mount must win in the season finale to have a chance.
Women’s Soccer
Hood 2, Albright 1
READING, Pa. — An 89th minute goal by Ava Swartz secured a 2-1 win over Albright for the Hood College women’s soccer team. With the win the Blazers clinched the No. 4 seed in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth playoffs.
Volleyball
The Frederick Force wrapped up its regular season Thursday and Friday at the National Christian School Athletic Association (NCSAA) 2022 Volleyball Championships at Cedarville University in Ohio.
The Force was undefeated on Thursday, qualifying for Division 1. On Friday the Force won their quarterfinal match, but lost in the D1 semifinals to Calvary Christian Academy (Cresaptown MD) to finish 3rd out of 32 teams.
Karley Bardorf led the Force in the tournament with 66 kills, 49 digs, five aces and two blocks. Teammate Grace Larrivee had 30 kills, 68 digs, 13 aces and four blocks. Sam Reid added 17 kills, eight aces and 20 digs, and Hannah Hitchner had 127 assists, 28 digs, eight aces, three kills and a block for the Force.
College Volleyball
The Hood College women’s volleyball team defeated Trinity Washington and Hollins by identical 3-0 finals to wrap up the 2022 season with senior day.
The Blazers defeated Trinity Washington 25-1, 25-4, 25-3. Hood capped off the day by defeating Hollins 25-15, 25-16, 25-18.
Hood hit a school record .710 in the win over Trinity Washington with 23 kills and just one error in 31 attacks.
The Blazers’ 41 service aces were the second-most in school history, just short of the record of 46 (vs. Chatham, 2002). Caitlin Ambruster and Jackie Malitzki had 11 aces for Hood in the match and Casey Chamberlin served up nine. The totals for Ambruster and Maltizki were the most for a Blazer since 2018, when Payton Belella had 11 against the Tigers.
Emma Elizondo had nine kills against Trinity Washington in 13 attempts (.692).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.