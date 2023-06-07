EMMITSBURG — Maggie Myles, a Catoctin High graduate, was announced Wednesday as the new Mount St. Mary’s women’s rugby coach.
A native of Emmitsburg, Myles becomes the third head coach in program history.
Myles was a member of the Mountaineers rugby staff for the inaugural season of 2017-18. She returns to Emmitsburg after a stint with Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Royals went a perfect 9-0 during the varsity 15’s season on the way to their first-ever NIRA DII Championship, defeating Davenport in overtime. Along with coaching, Myles worked in the areas of compliance, recruiting and fundraising.
Many of the roots planted as a coach began at Mount St. Mary’s, which served as her first foray in the college ranks. Responsible for several aspects of the upstart program, she was on staff for the team’s first victory – a 39-0 shutout of The Citadel in a 7’s game on March 31, 2018.
In between stops, there were international opportunities developing skills for rugby players in both Ireland and Fiji. Myles worked as a support instructor with Railway Union Sports Club (Ireland) and as a camp coach for Scion Academy in Washington, D.C.
As a collegiate player, Myles was a two-time NIRA All-American for the Quinnipiac Bobcats. A veteran of 42 matches, she was a member of national championship teams in 2015 and 2016.
The Mount’s rugby season begins in September.
LEGION BASEBALL
Luke Chappell tossed six one-hit innings for FSK Post 11, which picked up its second straight victory over Woodsboro Post 282 with an 11-1 win Wednesday at Heritage Farm Park. Chappell surrendered an unearned run and struck out six.
The bats came alive for Post 11, led by Danny Orr and Tyler Lowery. Each recorded three hits, with Orr knocking a double and Lowery driving in three runs. Joey Sweeney also had a double and three RBIs.
