BOYS BASKETBALL
Justin Morrisey has been a driving force for Frederick Christian Academy all season, so it was no surprise that he found himself at the free-throw line with a chance to lock up a championship to cap his career with the Defenders.
Tied with Cumberland Valley Christian, Morrisey was fouled on the arm while shooting a 3-pointer with three-tenths of a second left in overtime of the National Christian School Athletic Association division 4C championship on Saturday in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The standout senior stepped up and sank his ninth, 10th and 11th straight free throws of the game to effectively wrap up the victory, 67-64.
After the ball was inbounded and the win sealed, Morrisey’s elated teammates rushed him in a celebration that carried them off the court.
The Defenders avenged a 20-point loss to Cumberland Valley earlier this season — but with the spoils being much larger than a regular-season meeting.
Morrisey finished with 30 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in the final. Adriel Wade added 14 points, while Doug McClure scored 11 with nine boards.
McClure and Wade joined Morrisey — who went 19 of 20 from the foul line overall during the event — on the all-tournament team.
Morrisey finished his career with 1,509 points, 435 rebounds, 503 assists and 355 steals.
Earlier in the tournament, FCA (16-3) defeated Portersville Christian, 53-27, and Northumberland Christian, 60-46.
FIELD HOCKEY
Tuscarora 2, Catoctin 0
Bella Dolan and Tori Hampton each scored a goal for the Titans, while goalie AJ Almeida made one save in the shutout.
Cougars goalkeeper Natalie Hoyt had nine saves.
Urbana 9, Brunswick 0
Nia Kombe-Jarvis had three goals for the Hawks.
Railroaders goalkeeper Kayley Christman made 30 saves.
In JV action, Urbana defeated Oakdale 3-0.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frederick Warriors 39, Brookewood School 19
Miriam Narat led the Warriors (18-2) with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Grace Turner had nine points, six rebounds and two blocks. Ashley Christy added seven points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Madalyn Piottr contributed eight points, seven boards and six steals.
The Warriors will next compete in the East Coast Homeschool Basketball Championship tournament, which runs from Tuesday through Friday in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SJCP grad Cooper honored
Kayla Cooper, who graduated from St. John’s Catholic Prep last year, was named to the America East All-Rookie team after her freshman season at Albany.
The 6-foot guard averaged 5.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in 18 contests.
MEN’S SOCCER
Saint Francis Brooklyn 2, Mount St. Mary’s 1
The host Mount was outshot 15-8 by the Terriers, but was near equal in shots on target. Keeper Adam Siviter made five saves for the Mount, which got its lone goal from Marcos Lucero.
