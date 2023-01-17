GIRLS BASKETBALL
Middletown 52, Oakdale 45
Riley Nelson led the Knights with 15 points as they pulled off a home victory over the Bears. She added five rebounds, six assists and three steals in an all-around performance.
Kaylee Franklin added nine points for Middletown (6-7), while Talia Jenkins had eight points, six rebounds and three steals.
Oakdale (8-4) was led by Skai Bayless, who scored 13 points and chipped in eight rebounds, three assists and four steals. Alexis Rowe had 11 rebounds, and Caroline Atwill had seven points.
The Bears won the JV game 52-28. Oakdale’s Kenzie Walker and Layla McFarland and Middletown’s Abby Wagle each scored nine points.
Walkersville 56, Thomas Johnson 19
The Lions rolled past the Patriots on the road to improve to 8-4.
Mia Ogg led Walkersville with 13 points. Jill Silver added 11 points and six steals. Abby Albertson had seven points and 10 rebounds. Natalie Meyer dished seven assists.
Dakotah Bright-Brubaker led TJ (1-12) with six points, while Abbie Jennings had seven rebounds.
The Lions won the JV game 33-24. Kayla Boube led Walkersville with 13 points, and Paige Miller had 11 points. Leah Brown paced TJ with eight points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oakdale 47, Middletown 45
Evan Austin led the Bears to a narrow home win over the Knights with 12 points, four steals and four assists.
Dominic Nichols grabbed 12 rebounds for Oakdale (7-6).
Middletown (8-5) was led by Andrew Liscinsky’s game-high 16 points.
The Knights won the JV game.
Walkersville 55, Thomas Johnson 43
The Lions turned in a swarming defensive effort to knock off the Patriots. Walkersville limited TJ (6-6) to 19 points through three quarters.
The Lions (10-2) were led by Shaden Hansen’s 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Kenyon Johnson added 13 points and five rebounds, while Shey Awuwoloye scored nine points and chipped in five rebounds.
Manchester Valley 54, Tuscarora 46
The Titans (3-8) were led by Camron Harry’s 16 points. Andrew Kabiritsi chipped in 10 points in the loss.
Frederick Christian Academy 56, Living Grace Christian 51
Jonny Canning poured in 27 points as the Defenders held on for a win. He added a team-high seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
James Bowes chipped in nine points and six rebounds, while Gabe Page had eight points and seven rebounds. Tristen Vasquez also had four steals for FCA (10-2).
The Defenders next host Harford Christian on Friday.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Linganore 125, Catoctin 40
Multiple-event winners: Linganore — Mac Bassett, Jordan Grab, Brody Hanlon, Andy Kahwajy, James Martinez, Connor Nanavaty and Michael Rosquist. Diving winner: Andy Kahwajy (L).
Girls
Linganore 115, Catoctin 43
Multiple-event winners: Linganore — Claire Ingram, Peyton Orlando and Jillian Lotito.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.