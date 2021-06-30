District 2 9-11 Little League
Thurmont 2, Brunswick 1
Thurmont forced a winner-takes-all game for the district championship with a victory at Brunswick on Wednesday night.
Braden Rickerd walked and scored on a throwing error and Greyson Strobel singled and scored on a throwing error as part of a two-run second inning for Thurmont, which had to win to keep its district title hopes alive.
At the end of the second inning, a thunderstorm blew in and delayed the game for almost two hours.
Upon resumption, Brunswick scored its lone run in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Braden Ahalt.
The district championship game will be played at 6 p.m. Thursday in Thurmont.
District 2 8-10 Little League
Montgomery County Lower 3, Frederick National 0
Montgomery County’s victory sets up a one-game showdown for the district title at 6 p.m. Thursday in Bethesda.
MLB Draft League
West Virginia 5, Frederick 1
The Keys lost their sixth consecutive game Wednesday.
Their record dropped to 5-23-2, which is easily the worst record in the Major League Baseball Draft League. The five other teams have at least 13 wins.
The Keys mustered four hits Thursday, including a solo home run by Zach Dezenzo that accounted for their only run. Dezenzo also doubled in the game.
The home run by Dezenzo was his fourth of the season, which is the most by a Draft League player thus far.
West Virginia, on the other hand, scored five runs on six hits for its third consecutive victory.
