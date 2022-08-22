commanders
Washington tight end Logan Thomas has been sidelined since last December with a serious left knee injury.

 Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

Last week, as Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas underwent extra tests with the team’s training staff, the results indicated something unexpected: His legs were more powerful this year than last.

For the past nine months, Thomas, 31, has been rehabbing from surgery after he tore the ACL, MCL, medial meniscus and lateral meniscus in his left knee. He worried his leg would be weaker, that the athleticism he needed to help him reinvent his career might be compromised. But as he jumped on the force plate — a rectangular mechanical sensor that measures balance, power and other biometrics — the numbers got better and better.

