Last week, as Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas underwent extra tests with the team’s training staff, the results indicated something unexpected: His legs were more powerful this year than last.
For the past nine months, Thomas, 31, has been rehabbing from surgery after he tore the ACL, MCL, medial meniscus and lateral meniscus in his left knee. He worried his leg would be weaker, that the athleticism he needed to help him reinvent his career might be compromised. But as he jumped on the force plate — a rectangular mechanical sensor that measures balance, power and other biometrics — the numbers got better and better.
“That kind of just told everybody it was time to roll,” Thomas said. “I was surprised, but shoot, I’ll take it.”
On Monday, the Commanders activated Thomas from the physically unable to perform list, a huge boost for a team that was down to just two healthy tight ends last week. Washington started training camp with seven players at the position, but then Antonio Gandy-Golden retired, key backups sustained nagging injuries, and several backups’ backups got hurt, too. By the second preseason game, it was just undrafted rookie Armani Rogers — who’d played quarterback until this spring — and journeyman Eli Wolf.
In his first practice after being activated, Thomas wore a black sleeve on his leg and participated only in individual drills. He blocked the red pads, and on the side field during special teams drills, he caught his first passes from quarterback Carson Wentz. Thomas said he’d love to be back for the season opener against Jacksonville but “if I’m not ready to go, or I don’t feel like a full version of myself, then we can buy another week or another two weeks.”
Coach Ron Rivera said Thomas will not play in the preseason finale at Baltimore on Saturday night, and he doesn’t have a timeline for Thomas to return to contact drills.
“That’s one thing I’ll never do: I’ll never put a player on the field until he is ready,” Rivera said. “When the trainers and the doctors tell me he’s cleared, he’ll be cleared.”
The night before Thomas was activated, New York Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux took almost the same hit Thomas did last December in Las Vegas against the Raiders. In both instances, a tight end came across the formation to block the backside of a run, and one player dove at the other’s knees to deliver what’s known as a cut block, which is legal.
In New York, Thibodeaux’s knee avoided the same devastation — he suffered a sprained MCL — but to Thomas, the play underscored the danger of blocks below the knee. He pointed out Philadelphia tight end Tyree Jackson was injured on a similar play last season.
“Below the knee is kind of the cutoff point,” Thomas said, adding: “We’re actually coached to stay above the knee. It’s more effective that way. Obviously, the chance for injury is a whole lot lower. Chance for injury to the person who’s actually doing the cut block is lower, too.”
Rivera, who’s on the NFL’s competition committee, said he hopes the league will look into outlawing the cut block.
Behind his helmet visor at practice, Thomas smiled while blocking, and the team probably felt a similar relief. Washington put Wolf on injured reserve Monday, ending his season, and continued overhauling the tight end position by claiming Kendall Blanton from the Los Angeles Rams off waivers and signing 2021 undrafted free agent Jake Hausmann. The team finally had four healthy tight ends as John Bates (calf), Cole Turner (hamstring) and Curtis Hodges continued working on the side.
Washington has high hopes for Thomas this season. He’s 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, and with a 34 and ¼-inch wingspan, he possesses the large catch radius the Commanders front office targeted in the draft to help the big-armed but imprecise Wentz. Rivera called him the team’s only “truly well-rounded” tight end who can block and catch.
The value of his versatility will likely show up in the biggest moments. In 2020, when Thomas broke out and solidified himself as one of the league’s better tight ends, he was an elite red-zone threat and third-down target. Last year, injuries limited him to just six games, and the team clearly missed his presence in both areas.
After Wentz threw his first pass to Thomas on the field, some players and coaches lightly applauded, seemingly an acknowledgment of the grueling work Thomas had put in to come back. During the few routes, Thomas noticed the zip on Wentz’s passes. He said it would take reps to learn the quarterback’s body language and timing, but what he saw excited him about the offense.
“It looks really good,” he said. “We got talent in every position. We’re tough. We’re physical running the ball. We can be very good. Pass game, obviously, we got weapons everywhere. For us, it’s just about consistency.”
Thomas pointed to the Kansas City Chiefs loss last week.
“We got off to a hot start, moved the ball and then stalled out,” he said. “The next possession, same thing. Stalled out. It’s just being able to sustain, keep the chains moving and ultimately punch it in and score points — because we should be able to move the ball anytime we want.”
After months in individual drills, practicing with and talking about the team seemed like an emotional lift for Thomas. He called it “a little boost” from the “monotonous grind,” and said his return a week ahead of schedule was providing him a little more hope.
“All along, I’ve always said I wanted to play Week 1,” he said. “Whether I’m on track for that ... we’ll come to find out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.