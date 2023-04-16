Magic Johnson possesses more than a megawatt smile and a belly laugh that reminds you of your favorite uncle.

The twists and turns in his story continue to amaze and inspire us: He was the preternatural basketball phenom from Lansing, Mich., and the 6-foot-9 point guard who revolutionized the NBA. Then, shockingly and sadly for the generation of ‘80s babies who grew up enchanted by his Showtime Lakers, he was forced into retirement too soon by an HIV diagnosis. Now he is a successful entrepreneur who has written an even greater second act through Magic Johnson Enterprises and all its partnerships.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription