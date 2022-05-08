Capitals winger Anthony Mantha couldn’t help but laugh after he was credited with 10 hits in Game 1 of Washington’s first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers. It was not only the highest total of his Capitals career; it was the most hits he has had in a game — ever.
At the time, he didn’t sound confident that he could keep up his physical play over a long series.
“I don’t know if I can get 10 again, obviously,” Mantha said with a laugh after Game 1. “But getting at least a couple out there just to get engaged in the game, trying to get them on their heels maybe. That one play that is going to create a turnover, [that] is going to be beneficial for us. Who knows — maybe I’ll get a little more, get a little less.”
With three games down, the Capitals lead the series, 2-1. And through it all Mantha has flourished while sustaining his engaged, physical play.
Mantha had two assists in Washington’s 6-1 win in Saturday’s Game 3 for his first career multi-point game in the playoffs. He has been noticeable on both ends of the ice while taking on a heightened role as the Capitals play without Tom Wilson. Coach Peter Laviolette said Sunday that Wilson, who left Game 1 in the first period with a lower-body injury and then missed Games 2 and 3, remains day-to-day. He did not
participate in Sunday's optional skate.
“Obviously it’s hard to find someone that plays the same way as Tom,” Mantha said Wednesday. “He’s a great player for our team, and he’s intense. He hits a lot. So I think it’s just the same mindset for us and we play the same game. Special teams need to be dominant and hopefully we go from there.”
The Capitals hope Mantha’s strong play continues Monday, when they host Florida for Game 4 at Capital One Arena. The Panthers, the heavy favorites headed into the series, are on their heels, and Mantha has plenty to do with that.
His play has improved steadily since he missed 45 games after November shoulder surgery. His rehab was a long and slow process, but he proved his worth upon his return. In his first eight games back on the ice, the Capitals went 7-0-1. His best offensive game of the season came in mid-April, when the Quebec native scored twice and added two assists in an 8-4 win at Montreal.
“I thought that there were strides from last game from Anthony,” Laviolette said Saturday. “We all got to turn the page . . . and we’ve got to get ready. We’ve got to know what’s coming.”
Mantha, who had four shots on goal and three hits in Game 3, was involved in three goals. The first was Marcus Johansson’s go-ahead tally midway through the second period. Mantha started the play with a heavy forecheck. Then his backhanded shot banked off Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot before Johansson collected the rebound and buried it.
Mantha also had a hand in Trevor van Riemsdyk’s goal less than 10 minutes later. He hustled to create a turnover on the backcheck before finding Nicklas Backstrom between the circles. Backstrom’s shot was stopped by Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, but Johansson collected the rebound and dished it to van Riemsdyk, who was wide open from the left circle for a snipe that beat Bobrovsky and gave Washington a 3-1 edge.
Mantha, who finished with 15:26 of ice time, capped his impressive showing with an on-point entry on a power-play chance midway through the third period. Mantha dug the puck away from the boards and dished to Conor Sheary, who found Alex Ovechkin wide open in his signature spot, where he cleanly beat Bobrovsky for Washington’s fourth goal.
Mantha started to find his stride late in the season after being placed on a line with center Lars Eller. He looked equally comfortable Saturday on a newly configured line with Backstrom and Johansson. Backstrom finished with two assists, and Johansson had a goal and an assist.
If Wilson cannot return for Game 4 and Laviolette decides to stick with Saturday’s lineup, there’s a good chance that line stays intact.
