WASHINGTON — Marcus Johansson walked into Washington’s practice facility last week, put on a red Capitals practice jersey for the first time in nearly five years and instantly felt at home. It was an unusual sensation that Johansson said engulfed him — equal parts strange and comforting — as the 31-year-old forward returned to the organization with which he started his NHL career.
He remembered how to get to the practice facility, what door to go in, where to get treatment and meals. He mingled with teammates and staff he first met in 2009, when he was a first-round draft pick. It was almost like he never left.
Johansson played for the Capitals from 2010 to 2017. He bounced around to four other teams before landing with expansion Seattle in August. Last Monday, Washington acquired Johansson from the Kraken for Daniel Sprong and two draft picks at the trade deadline. He flew to Washington that day and jumped into game action the following night.
“I walked in for morning skate [Tuesday], and the smell and the rink, it was kind of one of those things like, ‘Yeah, I remember this,’ “ he said. “It was like the smell of training camp almost, like the first week you are back.”
Johansson was immediately slotted onto the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. It’s unclear how long that trio will stay together, but for now it’s a reminder of the past. The Capitals, riding a two-game winning streak, host Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina on Monday night before a five-day break.
Johansson doesn’t have a point in his first three games, and he admitted that nerves were an issue early on. But he feels his game has grown since he left Washington, and he hopes he can showcase his skills as the playoffs approach.
“I just feel like I’m more of a complete player now,” he said. “I’ve been with a few different teams, different roles, and I feel like every day, every year you are in this league you grow — and I feel like I have gotten better.”
Johansson said he had an inkling that Washington was interested in bringing him back. The morning of the trade deadline, he got the call he was waiting for.
“If there was any place I wanted to go, it was here,” he said. “So just very grateful for the opportunity and happy it turned out this way. I know I like it here. I know all the people and the team — they know me, too, and what they get out of me.”
Reconnecting has been like riding a bike. Johansson said he had kept in touch with several players, including Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson. Those friendships have only strengthened since the Capitals traded him to New Jersey in 2017.
“It is kind of a special bond,” Johansson said. “It’s been cool.”
His teammates agree, and they know what Johansson brings to the table. His offensive numbers have been solid, and his defensive game always has impressed. With Washington’s forwards battling so many injuries, Johansson offers much-appreciated depth.
“I think the good thing about it is he’s been in the league for a long time now,” said Backstrom, who noted that Johansson was quiet and shy when he entered the league but has grown into a more well-versed person and player. “He’s a pretty low-key guy. I mean, he doesn’t take up too much space, which is good.”
Johansson’s future is uncertain: He’s an unrestricted free agent after the season. Since claiming the Stanley Cup for the first time in 2018, the Capitals have yet to win a playoff series. As the postseason approaches, Johansson hopes he can help get Washington back on track.
He also hopes he never has to leave.
“You never know what is going to happen, but I love it here,” he said. “I would not mind playing here for a long time, but you never know what is going to happen in this business, and I’ve learned that over the years. But, like I said, I have nothing to complain about here. I love the guys. I love the team.”
