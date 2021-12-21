Martin Fehervary has always been a big proponent of saying yes. He’s a believer of giving anything a shot — and proving others wrong in the process. That willingness, drive and intensity have impressed his coaches and peers throughout his hockey career.
Now 22, the fiery rookie defenseman from Slovakia has been a standout for the Washington Capitals this season. He has taken blow after blow, has delivered some of his own and has been a constant presence on a blue line that faced questions heading into the season.
He has played with confidence and swagger, which has eyes gravitating toward him.
“Everyone knew his potential and what he can do,” defenseman John Carlson said. “We all see his physical side and his defensive-minded side, but the more and more he gets comfortable, the more and more he’s capable of making high-end plays all over the ice. The more and more he gets comfortable with us, with the team, with his confidence within that, he’s going to be a heck of a player.”
Perhaps the biggest moment of Fehervary’s young career was a surprising call-up to Slovakia’s 2018 world championships team when he was 18. Fehervary got his chance after the team was short on players for the preliminary rounds. The plan was to have him go back once the veterans arrived.
But instead, the coaches decided they wanted to keep him around. Craig Ramsay, Slovakia’s head coach, said there was just “something about him” that made Ramsay keep the dynamic, young player on the roster.
“He was very shy, very quiet but paid attention, really wanted to be a player and listen and understand,” Ramsay said. “I just couldn’t believe how he competed against older players and bigger players, and that is all I hoped after that — that someone would give him a chance over a period of time so they could really see what he brought to the table.”
Ramsay remembers Fehervary’s attentiveness the most. Even though there was often a language barrier, Ramsay said Fehervary would look back at him, nod and say, “OK, yeah, I can do that.” Then, he would go out and deliver.
There was no questioning or complaining, no wondering why something should be done differently than he anticipated. Fehervary accepted the challenge, no matter what it was.
“That is the most important thing, that when a guy is out there and he is against the best players and bigger people, he has got to be ready to compete, he has got to be ready to get hit, got to be ready to pay the price that it takes — and he has always been willing to do that,” Ramsay said. “Nothing stops him, nothing slows him down, and the very next shift he is getting going again.”
This season, Fehervary has delivered big hits but has taken numerous blows, too. He knows he puts himself in risky situations, but he does so without any fear of the consequences. He said he wants to be the type of player whom other teams don’t want to face.
“I don’t mind the physical game,” he said. “That is my game, and so I don’t really care. Hockey is a tough sport, and from a young age I was playing like this, and I am not afraid to get hit or hit someone. It is just part of my game.”
Fehervary was a forward until he was around 11. His coach at the time knew he was a smart, safe player up front, so when he needed someone to fill in on the blue line, he asked Fehervary if he would. Fehervary, always willing to try, said yes. He never went back to forward.
“Definitely my first and most important thing is the defense and being always strong and on the right spot and playing hard and stuff like that,” Fehervary said. “There are a lot of chances to join the rush or whatever. If I got those chances, if I make those plays, of course I would love to be that kind of player.”
Fehervary’s journey to the NHL has helped his development. Beyond the world championships, he also was able to spend time in the Swedish league and the American Hockey League after he was drafted in the second round in 2018.
Washington assistant general manager Ross Mahoney said Fehervary’s “character, effort, attitude [and] competitiveness” jumped out in the early stages of scouting.
“I can’t recall watching a game where I thought Martin’s effort wasn’t where it should be — it was always unbelievable,” Mahoney said.
Bruce Boudreau, now the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, coached both Dmitry Orlov and Carlson, defensemen who were high draft picks and then made an immediate impact with the Capitals.
Boudreau, who contributed to NBC Sports Washington’s coverage before he was hired by the Canucks in early December, said he didn’t even know who Fehervary was when he started watching games this season. “To me, this guy came out of nowhere,” he said. But Boudreau was impressed.
“When you get a rookie that doesn’t play like a rookie,” he said, “that is how organizations stay up at the top.”
