Ask why the Washington Nationals’ offense has struggled, and why it ranks 23rd in the league in runs scored per game, and the answers vary across the organization. One theory, offered under the condition of anonymity so as to freely discuss a team weakness, is simple: Too many groundballs. A connected theory is that the Nationals have failed to lift the ball and give themselves a chance at more home runs (not to mention their low walk rate). And another is that they hit the ball too much, that their high contact rate — second in MLB entering Friday — keeps them from working longer at-bats and getting better pitches to drive.
But manager Dave Martinez has publicly lodged his criticism. He believes his players are not being aggressive enough against early-count fastballs. He drilled the point after a 3-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night.
“You watch a catcher. If a catcher puts down a breaking ball, and he’s waiting for a breaking ball, and you get mixed up as a pitcher and throw a 96 mph fastball, what typically happens? You throw the ball right by the guy,” Martinez said once his team dropped to 21-25, good for last place in a tight National League East. “Sometimes I think we go up there and, because a guy is throwing a really good curveball, a good change-up, that we start looking for pitches instead of staying on the fastball and reacting to breaking pitches.
“So the other way around, you can look for a fastball, get ready to hit a fastball, and then if a guy throws you a breaking ball, you can react to it a lot better. So I don’t know what goes on through our hitters’ heads sometimes. But I do know that we’re really good at hitting fastballs, and we need to go up there and be a little bit more aggressive early in counts. If they are going to throw us fastballs, be ready to hit it and square it up.”
Martinez’s logic is sound in that, through 46 games, the Nationals have been very productive when connecting with early count fastballs. But the catch is that, if they hit more of them, the sample of batted balls would grow and their numbers would likely regress a bit. There is a lot of push and pull.
For the sake of unpacking his argument, filter the Nationals’ statistics to 0-0, 0-1 and 1-0 counts. Also consider fastballs to include any four-seam fastballs or sinkers, since most pitchers consider one of the two their primary pitch. The Nationals’ swing rate against fastballs in those counts is 45.4 percent, the fourth-lowest among 30 teams. Their slugging percentage, though, is .752, the best in the majors by a good margin. Their on-base-plus-slugging percentage (1.183) is the best, too. Their hard-hit percentage (55.5) is first and almost 50 points higher than the closest club, the lowly Minnesota Twins.
The Nationals have 223 batted balls in such situations, a small sample, and smaller than the league average of 240.2 through all May 27 games. Their batting average on balls in play with early-count fastballs is .369, well above league average of .301, meaning some luck is involved and natural regression is expected. It’s also worth noting that, against fastballs in all counts, the Nationals rank fifth in OPS and slugging percentage, third in contact rate and second in hard-hit percentage.
Add 1-1 counts to the early-count samples, the numbers don’t change much. The Nationals still swing at very few fastballs in these counts, but have consistent success when they do. Anecdotally, that means they are being selective and often making contact on their terms, perhaps hitting pitches toward the middle of the plate instead of ones on the edges. TruMedia, a data analytics service, even has a category for “likely called strikes” that narrows the data to pitches in or very close to the strike zone.
The Nationals’ swing percentage against likely called strike fastballs in 0-0, 0-1, 1-0 counts is 51.3, 24th in the league.
Their slugging percentage in those cases is .657, second to the Boston Red Sox, who rank second in runs per game.
“For me, there’s spots where I want to be aggressive, and there’s going to be spots where I want to attack that first-pitch fastball, or that first-pitch in the zone,” left fielder Kyle Schwarber explained Thursday night. “So I think like Davey said, get back on the fastball here and let things happen.”
There are necessary caveats for these numbers. A big one, as noted above, is that the batted ball samples for slugging percentage, OPS and hard-hit percentage, or any rate statistics, are limited because of the Nationals’ patience and it is still fairly early in the schedule. Their swing percentage for all pitches is 45.2, 26th in MLB, showing they’re patient no matter the pitch, pitcher or count. Another caveat is that, by looking at team-wide data, it’s impossible to tell who is swinging or not, and how often they are swinging or not, at early-count fastballs. It’s also impossible to tell who is getting early-count fastballs in the first place.
In theory, lesser hitters would get attacked with more early-count fastballs. But Juan Soto and Trea Turner, the Nationals’ top two hitters, are seeing a similar rate of early-count fastballs to the lineup as a whole. Soto has seen 137 early-count fastballs, and Turner has seen 206. That accounts for roughly 20 percent of the early-count fastballs the team has seen this season. And that about matches Turner’s and Soto’s share of both the club’s total plate appearances and pitches against this season.
So where does that leave the Nationals? There is no direct correlation between swing rate at early-count fastballs and overall offensive output. But their manager wants them to match aggression with more aggression, and has pinpointed that as his offense’s largest problem. The question, then, is if that would actually skew their results, or if a change in approach would significantly drop their slugging numbers. If they swung closer to league average, and one could assume their high contact percentage held, they would have put about 15 more early-count fastballs in play so far this season. Say they were really aggressive and that number is doubled to 30.
Do a handful of additional runs cross the plate? Does it win the Nationals another game or two? It may be worth a try.
