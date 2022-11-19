His left eye — battered and grotesquely inflated from the July 30 proceedings — is better. His spirit has had time to heal, too, after that deflating summer defeat.
Now, four months later, Matthew Semelsberger officially has the target and date for a rebound as he resumes his career with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
The Urbana High grad and Ijamsville resident confirmed Saturday on Twitter that he is scheduled to meet fellow welterweight Jake Matthews in a Fight Night event on Dec. 17 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It will be Semi The Jedi's seventh appearance with the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion since joining it in 2020.
He's gone 4-2 in the UFC (10-4 overall) and avoided losing streaks while taking on progressively greater challenges.
His last time out, the 6-foot-1 former college football safety put on a show — and nearly stole a victory — against discerning veteran Alex Morono in Dallas. That's when Semelsberger — behind on the judges' cards and with an increasingly perturbing purple lump under his eye — came blazing out of his corner for Round 3 directly after a doctor determined he could see well enough to continue.
To the delight of the audience, a charged Semi soon landed a flying knee that put his foe in a precarious position.
But Morono worked his way out of it and polished off the unanimous decision victory that left Frederick County's most famous fighter bruised, bloodied and beaten despite his extreme effort.
The loss to Morono did nothing to diminish Semelsberger's credentials. He's enjoyed a couple of spectacular first-round knockouts and also participated in some barnburning three-round affairs in the UFC. Against Morono, Semi further established himself as a fireball competitor who will stop at nothing even when faced with defeat.
Semelsberger, 29, had been hoping to follow a win over Morono with another quick fight before summer's end. But the loss — in which Morono dictated the terms for much of the first two rounds and then held on — altered those plans until this matchup with Matthews, 28, materialized.
It's difficult to say Matthews presents a step up for Semelsberger after he met Morono. But the 5-foot-11 Australian is a proven contestant who entered the company's fold as a 19-year-old in 2014. He has appeared on numerous numbered cards and could unquestionably send Semi into a losing streak. No Australian has fought in the UFC more times than him.
Matthews is 11-5 in the UFC (18-5 overall), with the bulk of his career wins (seven) coming via submission, along with five knockouts. His latest victory was a second-round stoppage due to punches against Andre Fialho on June 12 at UFC 275.
Semelsberger has ended 71 percent of his wins with KOs. Meanwhile, Matthews, who was a cast member on "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2013, has only been knocked out once in his career, and that was in 2016.
To compare their styles, Semelsberger lands nearly 5 significant strikes per minute in his UFC bouts, while Matthews lands 3.5 per minute. Their distance strikes against contrast similarly, lending to how much time either man spends on his feet during action.
In terms of takedowns, Matthews, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, has landed 17 of 53 attempts. Semelsberger has landed three of four. Matthews has controlled 65 percent of the action on the ground in his fights, while that number is 57 percent for Semi.
One of Semelsberger's goals is always to entertain the fans, but win or lose he's often introspective as he probes for ways to evolve as a fighter. He seems to embrace the sport's ups and downs. He's hoping to avoid a protracted time on the low end.tiT
On Twitter, Semi said, "You all are in for a very special performance, appreciate all the love up until now and into this next one [...] time to end the year off with a whole new energy, can't wait to shock you [fans]."
