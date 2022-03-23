It’s been 11 days since Matthew Semelsberger grinded out his latest win in Las Vegas as an Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight. The Urbana High grad has had time to review his handiwork and decompress — the latter activity being something that might not seem as onerous as a caged brawl, but for him sometimes sends him into a post-fight funk, even in victory.
He’s almost over the emotional crash that consumes him after all that accompanies a fight: the pressurized lead-up, the draining weight cut and the televised encounter itself. And, looking back, he’s proud of what he put on tape — a three-round unanimous decision in which he trumped a previously undefeated foe, A.J. Fletcher, with perhaps his finest all-around effort in the famed Octagon.
“Semi the Jedi” improved to 10-3 (4-1 in the UFC) with a performance that exhibited his professional progress. The win was not flawless, like the twin sub-20-second knockouts he’s delivered in less than two years on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage.
But he showed mettle that had been previously unseen — largely because it had been unnecessary.
This fight required it because Fletcher, a spark-plug of a scrapper, took Semelsberger down within the first minute of the first round, worked several submission attempts and gained full mount with about a minute to go in the stanza.
In a description that could also apply to Semi himself, it was hairy.
But Semelsberger survived it. And he says the way he did it, even with his back on the canvas, was at least somewhat tactical.
Semelsberger said Fletcher’s first-round exertion opened the door for him to “flip the script,” and begin to take control of the fight midway through the second round.
Even with his wild coiff getting in his eyes — something he hopes to fix in the future — as he carried out the 15-minute win and further stamped himself as a strong contestant in his weight class.
What follows is a Q&A with Semelsberger from a phone interview last Friday. It has been edited for space and clarity.
That first round was looking pretty treacherous. A lot of danger for you. How did you feel after that round?
Not too much different to be honest. In my pre-planning, preparation for the fight, I imagined myself being put in a bad position and mentally work myself through it, so once I was in that territory it was like I’d been there before even though I hadn’t. ... And then just visualizing part of it. Coach Jon [Delbrugge] always talks about visualizing the good and the bad that can come up in a fight, and that was one of the things that sprung up in my head, heading into the fight, I was working myself through how to deal with it. Honestly, once I got put on my back and he mounted me, I was calm.
He was throwing a lot of different stuff at you. Even for a viewer, it is hard to tell what in the world is going on and what he’s trying to do. Give me a sense of what that feeling is like when someone is on top of you and is trying their damndest to pull off a submission and to hurt you.
One thing that came to my mind is, have you ever been boogie-boarding or body-surfing, and you get up on a wave. You don’t know exactly how the wave is going to crash. Sometimes it throws you this way or that way. You know the general direction you are going. That’s kind of my analogy for it. You know the general direction of where it’s headed but at the same time, at any moment, the wave could crash early or crash late, or turn here or there and you’re getting sucked under.
I talked to Coach Jon before your fight, and he mentioned how you’d really been grappling with a lot of high-level guys daily. Was that something that you were wanting to showcase in your arsenal?
I don’t want to showcase all my grappling abilities because, in a way, I like to stay somewhat mysterious. But I’ve been grappling a lot more and with more high-level people in this camp. It paid huge dividends in me being able to go out there and showcase my ability to grapple at a high level. I didn’t showcase the ‘Ooh-aah’ parts of my grappling, but I did get to showcase my fundamental skills in defense and, once I got on top of him, show my fundamental ability to control people and keep them on the ground.
I’ve got to ask: You got into the second round and your hair [came out of its tie]. I’ve watched fighting for a long time. I always wonder why guys have long hair like that, because it gets in your face and you have to wipe it away in the fight. Did that bother you? Is that something you’ll consider in the future?
So, the UFC has people that braid hair, and you obviously have to take it into your own hands to make appointments. I got so wrapped up in the fight-week stuff and everything that was going on, I totally forgot to make an appointment to get my hair braided. I had a hair band, then I lost it. Luckily someone at the APEX [arena] lended me one, and obviously that lasted all of a few minutes before it fell out.
What were you going to do with your hair?
The UFC, they work with the best of the best, so I’ve seen some of the hairstyles that they’ve done for the fighters. I was thinking like, man, maybe they can do something cool like a Jedi hairstyle, [braid it] and pull it back. Or something Viking-looking. ... I’m making it my mission the next fight to have the coolest hair in the UFC that anyone’s ever seen.
After you got out of the first [round], what was the key to settling in and turning the tide in the second?
The key to settling in was kinda planted in the end of the first round. Midway through the first, when I was on my back and he was doing all the stuff he was doing, I had this weird conversation going on in my head, almost like your two sides, weighing your options. He felt strong on top of me, so I didn’t want to do anything stupid, like give my back up. ... So I was like, I’m going to let this dude tire himself out. ... So in the second round, it was reaffirming the gameplan. When the bell rings, I was like, OK, he’s tired now. It’s time for me to flip the script.
You got the takedown and slammed him in the third. You got through that last exchange, which was a little hairy. But when did you know you’d won?
I knew as soon as the fight ended, I knew I’d probably edged it out. I was probably 90 percent sure I was going to take the decision. But looking back at the fight, it really was like a half and half. The first half of the fight, he controlled things. Then, right when it hits the 50 percent mark, a few minutes into the second round, that’s when I turned things around and started pulling away with it.
You’ve mentioned post-fight depression. What exactly do you mean?
Post-fight depression is something that’s normal for me. If I had to hedge my bet, I would definitely say that a lot of fighters deal with it but they might not always talk about. I’ll put it in fight-week perspective: The week of the fight, time kind of changes. I’m kind of a nerd, so I always think about Einstein’s quotes: Time is relative. Which is so true. I’ve been home almost a week now and it’s gone by like [it’s been] a day or two. But when I was out there for fight week, it felt like two weeks, three weeks. I have all this focus and energy that I’m putting into this fight, and it’s constantly building up ... and you have the fight itself, and it’s like this crazy emotional roller-coaster, and your body’s getting smashed up. I can’t empirically back this up, but your body is running at such a high-energy state, so when it all ends and it’s all over, it all comes crashing down. ... I get less talkative. I don’t want attention from anybody. ... I’m not sad about anything specific. I don’t feel like doing anything, talking to anybody. I just want to be by myself. ... Usually lasts about a week or so.
You win this grinder against a guy who was unbeaten. You’re continuing to progress. Are you at the point where you can ask for some things or call some guys out?
I don’t have a preference, but I would like to fight somebody inside the top 30 [in the UFC’s welterweight rankings]. I think right now I’m in the high 40s or something. I think a significant step up in the rankings would be something that I don’t think it would be too much to ask for. It’s not like saying I want somebody in the top 15. Let me get somebody in the top 30, prove that I can step up again in competition and win. After one more fight, I think I can have a little more leeway in calling people out and people being more down to accept those. ... Right now I’m trying to build my name up enough to become a dangerous fighter. Shout out to my Pop-Pop [Steve Semelsberger]. He was telling me, “Keep working hard,. It’s only going to get harder.” I was like, you’re right. I like making this progress because it paints a bigger target on my back. I want to be a juicy target for people because that’s going to draw the type of challenges and opportunities I’m seeking.
