Maybe more so than he has in years, Matthew Semelsberger sounded settled when he spoke ahead of his next appearance as a welterweight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
During an early July interview, “Semi the Jedi” spoke in a way that suggested certitude about his methods and plot as he enters what will be his third year with the world’s top mixed martial arts league.
He’s happy with his living situation, leasing a pair of places that lend him comfort and convenience. He’s confident in his continued development of the tools needed to survive in his dog-eat-dog profession. And he’s pleased with the place where all of that has landed him this weekend, when he squares off Saturday against Alex Morono at UFC 277 in Dallas.
“I’m kinda on this new phase of my life,” Semelsberger said.
The Urbana High grad has learned to better navigate the life of an MMA pro, which can be fraught with drastic pendulum swings even among the highly successful. Arriving at such a position has made it easier on Semelsberger’s mind — something he makes known is crucial to his achievement.
“I’m out of that transition period and locked into this new type of grind that I’m on,” he said, right around the time his training camp for Morono picked up steam. “As of late, it’s been really good, kind of black and white, knowing what I’m doing or what I’m supposed to be doing. So it’s a lot easier on my conscience.”
Michael Semelsberger, Matthew’s older brother and training partner, says his sibling is “right on track” in his career, reaching “a whole different trajectory” through natural maturation along with trial by error. Semi admits he struggled getting a grasp of this existence, which requires strict discipline and mental strength along with fluency in various martial arts.
A self-described Dungeons & Dragons nerd, Matthew sees the challenge of thriving in this chaos as “an adventure.”
Michael has been there to observe the entire transformation. Some 20 years ago, the sibling rivals couldn’t even concern themselves with setting when their physical, competitive urges took hold. It didn’t even matter, for instance, if they were outside Green Valley Baptist Church in Monrovia after a morning of peaceful worship.
“We were throwing down real hard, closed-fist punches and everything,” Michael recalled of a memorable brotherly brouhaha. “A lady came out and was so horrified by it that she was screaming. A guy came out and was like, ‘All right boys, break it up.’ We weren’t listening to any of it. We kept fighting.”
Their stern-voiced mother, Joy, eventually put a stop to it.
In recent years, after Matthew dropped out of Marist College to chase his MMA ambitions, more and more structure has been implemented into his fighting life and tendencies.
“He’s doing things the way they’re supposed to be done,” Michael Semelsberger said, referring to his brother’s training habits, living situation and overall focus.
Subsisting in the world of professional MMA means living with constant uncertainty outside of daily gym routines. It can wreak havoc on an athlete’s overall being.
“It’s a hard lifestyle to live,” said Michael Semelsberger, who is an amateur MMA fighter. “Think about it like this: You’re pretty much constantly in pain because you’re always training hard. And the unknown is, I think, what bothers people and is the hardest part, because you have no idea what’s going to happen going into a fight.”
He said his brother has gradually organized his approach so he can handle all of that potential anguish.
The past 13 months have seen Matthew Semelsberger (10-3 overall, 4-1 UFC) take a lackadaisical loss, rebound with the aplomb of a 15-second knockout, then fortify his standing with a three-round win that tested the gamut of his game.
Now, he’s on to the veteran Morono (21-7, 10-4, 1 no contest), who presents a new challenge and chance to advance up the chain when they meet in a preliminary bout of a pay-per view card at American Airlines Center.
The 6-foot-1 Semelsberger, 29, came out of his March victory over A.J. Fletcher, perhaps for the first time since joining the UFC in August 2020, with designs on a certain type of opponent for his next outing. With his reputation growing as an encompassing, entertaining draw, he allowed himself to look up the divisional rankings to a tier that wouldn’t seem like a reach. His management, and the UFC, delivered.
“[It was] pretty much how every fight comes together,” he said. “One day I don’t have a fight, and the next day my manager hits me up and he’s like, ‘All right, here we go, boy.’”
According to worldwide rankings on tapology.com, Morono is No. 29 among welterweights (170 pounds), riding a three-fight winning streak since May 2021. Semelsberger is No. 41, going for his third straight win.
Morono, a 31-year-old from Houston, has been in the Octagon with — and topped — name opponents. His current streak started with a TKO victory over Donald Cerrone, a popular contender for years, and that came after Morono lost a decision to former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.
“That’s always juicy to me — going against guys that have been battle tested,” Semelsberger said, “and that was the No. 1 thing I was licking my chops at.”
Morono may not win any MMA physique contests, but his body of work is not lacking. He’s been in the UFC since 2016, and 10 of his 14 bouts with the company have gone the distance, so Morono can hang with anyone across from him.
“He’s not the most aesthetically pleasing guy, but if you’ve watched a lot fighting, you’ll pick up on the fact that looks can be very, very deceiving,” Semelsberger said. “Case in point, I always think about a guy like [heavyweight boxing champ] Tyson Fury. Little chubby, kinda got the Dad Bod going on, kinda an awkward-looking fellow — but he’s the baddest man on the planet.
“From a physical standpoint, [Morono] doesn’t look like the most intimidating guy, but if you watch his fights and you watch how he fights, that kinda goes out the window.”
Morono has as many submission wins as he does knockouts (six), and he’s a second-degree black belt in jiu-jitsu. But his preferred position is on his feet. He averages just .35 takedowns per 15 minutes.
Semelsberger, a jiu-jitsu purple belt at Crazy 88 MMA in Elkridge, is a freestyle fighter who also tends to favor the pocket, so he expects Morono to “oblige the standup battle.”
A minus-155 betting favorite, Semelsberger has equipment to work anywhere on the mat, but his biggest weapon is a jaw-jangling right hand. In camp, he said he’s been “pushing the bill” and aiming to increase his volume of strikes.
Their bout is the featured prelim, and it will air, sometime after 9 p.m., on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.
More entrenched than ever, Semelsberger seems ready to turn up the heat on his ambitions, which are already at a boil.
“On Saturday, you’re going to see a whole different animal come out,” Michael said, “and I’m excited to see it.”
