The Frederick Keys will be led in 2021 by manager Derrick May, who played 10 seasons in the big leagues with six clubs and has since logged 15 years of coaching experience.
May will lead the Keys in their first season as a member of the six-team MLB Draft League after spending their entire history, starting in 1989, as an affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.
May appeared in 797 big league games, batting .271 with 52 home runs and 310 RBIs for the Cubs (1990-94), Brewers (1995), Astros (1995-96), Phillies (1997), Expos (1998) and Orioles (1999). He was the No. 9 overall pick by the Cubs in the 1986 draft, the son of Dave May, who played 12 years in the majors.
With Frederick, Derrick May will work with top draft prospects from around the country as they hope to be selected in the July MLB draft.
“I am honored to be picked to manage in the MLB Draft League and excited that I have an opportunity to make an impact on the lives of aspiring professional players on the field and off,” May said. “As I look back when I first started my professional career, I wished I knew the things I know now. So, to pass along the things I’ve learned that could potentially impact players’ futures is very gratifying to me.”
After retiring from the playing field in 1999, May joined the Palm Beach Cardinals (Low-A St. Louis) for the 2005 and 2006 seasons. From 2007 through 2010 May served on the staff of the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A St. Louis). He became the St. Louis Cardinals minor league hitting coordinator in 2011. May started with the Major League squad in 2016 as an assistant hitting coach. He joined the Colorado Rockies organization as an instructor for the 2017 season.
“I am excited that I will have the opportunity to work with the future of Major League Baseball, teaching them what it’s like to prepare like a professional/Major League player on the field, and how having a solid routine and plan in place can greatly impact their chances for success,” May said.
Joining May as managers in the MLB Draft League will be Coco Crisp (Mahoning Valley Scrappers), Delwyn Young (State College Spikes), Jeff Manto (Trenton Thunder), Jedd Gyorko (West Virginia Black Bears), and Billy Horton (Williamsport Crosscutters.) More info on managers of the MLB Draft League can be found below.
The Frederick Keys season is slated to start on May 24 with a trip to Trenton. Play will open up at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium on May 26 with a two-game set against West Virginia.
The MLB Draft League season will consist of 68 games, 34 home and away for each club. The first 42 games will be played between opening day and July 8, when the league breaks July 9-14 for the MLB Draft, scheduled for July 11-13. Play will resume July 15, with the championship game being played Aug. 15.
