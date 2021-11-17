Rick Leonard’s journeyman career as an NFL offensive lineman is taking him to yet another city, according to a tweet Wednesday by his agent, Brett Tessler.
Tessler said Leonard, a Middletown High School alum who spent almost a year with the Washington Football Team, has been signed to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.
The 6-foot-7, 311-pound Leonard was placed on injured reserve by Washington in late August after a training camp injury.
A former Middletown defensive force, Leonard switched to offense partway through his time at Florida State. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by the New Orleans Saints.
Since then, he has bounced from one organization to the next — six total — in hopes of solidifying a role somewhere while continuing to develop his skills at tackle and guard.
The Falcons’ starting offensive line includes four players who are on rookie contracts along with veteran Jake Matthews.
Coached by Arthur Smith, Atlanta is 4-5, in last place in the NFC South.
In Atlanta, Leonard will again try to make the active roster for a game for the first time in his career.
Leonard is one of three Frederick County players on NFL teams. Rob Havenstein (Linganore) is an anchor at right tackle for the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, Nate Hairston (TJ) is a reserve cornerback for the Denver Broncos.
— Joshua R. Smith
