Offensive lineman Rick Leonard continues racking up mileage as he travels the country in search of a stable spot with an NFL team.
On Tuesday, the Middletown High alum joined his third organization of the season — and seven in all — when he was signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.
Leonard, a 2018 fourth-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints out of Florida State, was released about three weeks ago by the Atlanta Falcons. He’d landed with them after coming to an injury settlement with the Washington Football Team, which employed him as a practice squad player since last season.
Leonard was injured over the summer in training camp with Washington and wasn’t healthy until November, when he and the team parted ways.
A 6-foot-7, 311-pound tackle and guard, he’s bounced around the league in hopes of growing into a steady role somewhere.
Next up are the Vikings, who are 7-8 entering Sunday’s game at Green Bay. In college, Leonard made a late switch from defense to offense, but eventually helped pave the way for Dalvin Cook, who is now Minnesota’s Pro Bowl running back.
— Joshua R. Smith
